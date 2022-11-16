S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Wed. tally in two months
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to the highest Wednesday figure in two months in the latest sign that the virus may surge again in the winter.
The country reported 66,587 new COVID-19 infections, including 67 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,357,464, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
It marked a fall from 72,883 on Tuesday, but it is the highest Wednesday tally since Sept. 14 when there were 93,949 new infections.
South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have recently shown an on-week increase, with authorities keeping a close watch against a wintertime resurgence.
The previous wave of the omicron subvariant peaked at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.
South Korea added 47 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 29,795. The number of critically ill patients stood at 411, down one from the previous day.
