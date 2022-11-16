The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 November 16, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.00 3.00
1-M 3.36 3.36
2-M 3.67 3.68
3-M 4.03 4.03
6-M 4.60 4.61
12-M 5.00 5.02
(END)
