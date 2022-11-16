S. Korea to hold session to explain alternative trading system requirements
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said it will hold a session to explain requirements and other guidelines necessary to launch an alternative trading system (ATS) for securities.
The session scheduled for Nov. 25 is part of efforts to introduce an ATS that is expected to intensify competition with the main bourse operator, the Korea Exchange (KRX), according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC).
An ATS is a trading platform that will match buyers and sellers of securities but without having authority over listing and market oversight roles that the KRX plays.
Its introduction is expected to increase competition with the KRX and result in expanding the volume of transactions, reducing costs for customers, improving services and overall market efficiency.
In the United States, 58 ATSs were in operation as of end-2021, handling about 10 percent of total stock transactions, the FSC said.
The Seoul government has made efforts to allow the launch of an ATS since revising a capital market law in August 2013. Local brokerages aim to launch the operation of an ATS in 2024.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
(6th LD) Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea
-
PM voices deep regret over list naming victims of Itaewon tragedy
-
ASML's expansion in S. Korea reflects its 'preparation for growth': CEO