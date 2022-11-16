Seoul shares down Wed. morning amid geopolitical woes
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded lower late Wednesday morning as investors moved to book profits after recent sharp gains amid renewing geopolitical concerns in Europe.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had shed 8.09 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,472.24 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened slightly higher, tracking U.S. gains, but soon fell to negative terrain on heavy selling by foreigners and institutions. The index had fallen more than 1.3 percent at one time.
Experts have said that upward market momentum would be limited after recent rallies amid deepening concerns over an economic recession.
Adding to woes is the news that two people died in an explosion near Poland's border with Ukraine, which was presumed to have been caused by a Russian-made missile.
In Seoul, most big-cap shares lost ground.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 0.16 percent, and chip giant SK hynix inched down 0.11 percent. LG Chem fell 0.42 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.3 percent and its affiliate Kia fell 0.44 percent.
Bio shares were also in negative terrain, with Samsung Biologics sinking 2.32 percent and Celltrion diving 2.93 percent.
But battery maker LG Energy Solutions rose 0.34 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,322.45 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 4.85 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
