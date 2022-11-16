Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Gov't to consider cutting national health insurance fees for bereaved families of Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will consider cutting national health insurance fees for the bereaved families of Itaewon crowd crush victims and those who were injured in the tragedy.
"Until all the difficulties of the bereaved families are resolved, we will carefully support them," Han told a response meeting.
-----------------
ASML holds groundbreaking ceremony for new chip campus in S. Korea
SEOUL -- ASML, a Dutch chip equipment maker, on Wednesday held a groundbreaking ceremony of its new semiconductor cluster in South Korea, home to the world's two biggest memory chip makers.
The Dutch firm is building a US$181 million chip cluster in Hwaseong, some 40 kilometers south of Seoul, which will include a local repair center, training center, R&D center for parts, and education and experience center.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Wed. tally in two months
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to the highest Wednesday figure in two months in the latest sign that the virus may surge again in the winter.
The country reported 66,587 new COVID-19 infections, including 67 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,357,464, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
-----------------
Air Busan to resume flights on 3 Southeast Asian routes next month
SEOUL -- Air Busan Co., a budget carrier unit of Asiana Airlines Inc., said Wednesday it will resume three Southeast Asian routes next month as travel demand recovers amid eased virus curbs.
Air Busan will resume services on the routes from Busan to Nha Trang, Vietnam, on Dec. 14, and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, and Taipei on Dec. 21, the company said in a statement.
-----------------
Yoon returns home from Southeast Asia trip
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol returned to Seoul on Wednesday following a tour of Cambodia and Indonesia that included his attendance at regional gatherings and his first summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In Phnom Penh, Yoon unveiled South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy focused on creating a free, peaceful and prosperous region, before attending summits involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and multiple bilateral summits, including one with U.S. President Joe Biden and one with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
-----------------
BTS receives two 2023 Grammy nominations
SEOUL -- South Korean supergroup BTS has been nominated in two categories of the 2023 Grammy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to receive any Grammy nomination for the third consecutive year.
The septet was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance for "My Universe," along with British rock band Coldplay, and best music video for "Yet to Come," during the official Grammy nomination ceremony livestreamed by the U.S. Recording Academy on Tuesday (U.S. time).
-----------------
S. Korea, China agree to reduce fishing in each other's EEZs
SEOUL -- South Korea and China agreed Wednesday to reduce the number of their boats fishing in the respective nation's exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and cut the allowed fish catch in a move to preserve maritime resources, Seoul's oceans ministry said.
After holding a joint fishing committee meeting, the two nations agreed to reduce the number of fishing boats in each other's EEZs by 50 units to 1,250 next year and cut the allowed fish catch by 1,000 tons to 55,750 tons, according to the oceans ministry.
-----------------
(World Cup) Injured captain Son Heung-min ready for 'unforgettable' World Cup
DOHA -- Sporting black-rimmed glasses over his injured face, South Korea captain Son Heung-min landed in Doha in the early hours of Wednesday, becoming the last member of his country's World Cup squad to arrive in the host country.
Son, the Tottenham Hotspur star and South Korea's top offensive weapon, is recovering from multiple fractures around his left eye after a collision with an opponent during a match two weeks ago. He underwent surgery on Nov. 4 and has since expressed a willingness to play at the World Cup wearing a protective mask.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
(6th LD) Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea
-
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
-
ASML's expansion in S. Korea reflects its 'preparation for growth': CEO