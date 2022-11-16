N. Korea unveils new stamp marking recent IRBM launch over Japan
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday revealed the designs for a new stamp commemorating last month's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that flew over Japan for the first time in five years.
The stamp, published on the website of the North's Korea Stamp Corp., shows a photo of leader Kim Jong-un guiding military exercises of the Korean People's Army units for operation of tactical nukes from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, along with images of the IRBM.
The stamp also featured a phrase saying the North's "new-type ground-to-ground IRBM hit the target waters in the Pacific 4,500 kilometers away across the Japan on Oct. 4 in accordance with the decision made by the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea."
Last month, Pyongyang fired an IRBM, presumed to be a Hwasong 12, over Japan amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and growing concerns it could conduct a nuclear test.
The North also released a set of stamps the same day marking the completion of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in Hamju County, South Hamgyong Province, last month.
The stamps will be issued on Nov. 25, according to the website.
