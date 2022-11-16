KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 40,000 UP 650
SamsungF&MIns 193,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 14,750 DN 250
Kogas 35,200 DN 50
CJ 79,500 UP 500
DB HiTek 49,150 UP 150
Hanwha 28,850 UP 550
HyundaiEng&Const 42,650 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,500 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,170 DN 35
KCC 262,500 UP 7,500
SKBP 75,800 0
ORION Holdings 14,650 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 13,400 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,885 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 28,900 UP 600
Daesang 20,950 DN 200
Meritz Insurance 34,650 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,600 DN 600
ShinhanGroup 36,650 DN 150
HITEJINRO 26,950 UP 100
DOOSAN 91,700 DN 1,000
DL 65,900 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 90,600 DN 1,100
Yuhan 59,100 DN 300
SLCORP 28,050 DN 850
SamsungElec 62,700 UP 300
NHIS 9,580 UP 30
DongwonInd 236,500 DN 7,000
LS 68,700 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 DN500
GC Corp 137,000 DN 8,000
GS E&C 24,150 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 722,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 163,000 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 0
SKC 112,500 DN 3,000
DB INSURANCE 56,900 UP 900
GS Retail 28,550 UP 300
Ottogi 463,500 UP 16,500
(MORE)
-
-
-
-
-
