KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK 220,000 UP 1,000
Hanon Systems 8,700 DN 200
Kangwonland 24,150 0
NAVER 189,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 58,600 DN 100
DONGSUH 21,950 DN 150
Doosan Enerbility 17,250 UP 300
Doosanfc 37,150 UP 900
KT&G 95,900 UP 1,300
LG Display 14,750 DN 100
SamsungEng 26,500 UP 450
SAMSUNG C&T 124,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,370 DN 160
SAMSUNG CARD 31,400 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 23,850 UP 200
KT 36,300 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25250 UP150
LOTTE TOUR 11,500 DN 100
LG Uplus 11,700 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 400
KorZinc 639,000 UP 5,000
Hanmi Science 35,350 UP 650
SamsungElecMech 139,000 DN 4,000
Hanssem 45,750 DN 4,150
F&F 156,500 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 4,505 DN 120
KSOE 79,700 UP 2,300
S-Oil 88,800 UP 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,200 UP 1,750
MS IND 17,950 DN 250
OCI 106,000 UP 500
LS ELECTRIC 55,900 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,510 UP 90
HtlShilla 73,600 UP 700
HyundaiMipoDock 92,700 UP 2,400
IS DONGSEO 33,850 DN 800
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,500 DN 9,000
HMM 21,000 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 61,700 DN 1,500
KumhoPetrochem 149,000 DN 5,000
