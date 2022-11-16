KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-1 66,200 UP 500
Mobis 216,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 70,000 DN 700
LG Innotek 318,000 DN 6,000
ZINUS 35,350 UP 400
Hanchem 209,000 DN 1,000
DWS 48,500 UP 400
SKTelecom 49,550 DN 550
HyundaiElev 28,450 DN 350
SamsungSecu 34,750 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 130,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,750 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,320 UP 5
ShinpoongPharm 28,850 DN 1,450
Handsome 26,300 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,900 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 12,300 DN 200
COWAY 57,200 DN 500
KG DONGBU STL 9,260 0
KEPCO 19,650 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 91,000 UP 700
IBK 10,850 UP 150
Youngpoong 859,000 UP 51,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,900 0
KIA CORP. 67,800 DN 700
SK hynix 91,500 DN 100
Daewoong 21,200 DN 650
TaekwangInd 740,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,160 UP 80
KAL 25,750 DN 400
LG Corp. 85,900 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 225,500 DN 10,500
Boryung 10,800 DN 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,300 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 UP 50
Shinsegae 216,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 316,500 DN 500
SGBC 44,550 DN 950
Hyosung 74,700 UP 700
LOTTE 33,800 DN 50
