KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
GCH Corp 17,850 DN 300
LotteChilsung 143,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 172,000 DN 2,500
AmoreG 31,150 UP 50
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,940 DN 10
POSCO Holdings 288,000 DN 3,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,700 DN 400
COSMAX 59,100 DN 400
KIWOOM 92,800 UP 200
DSME 20,150 UP 800
HDSINFRA 7,670 UP 20
DWEC 4,890 UP 25
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,950 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 DN 4,500
KEPCO KPS 34,800 UP 50
LG H&H 671,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 707,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 68,100 UP 4,400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,800 UP 250
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,600 UP 1,300
LGELECTRONICS 95,600 DN 1,000
Celltrion 179,500 DN 8,500
TKG Huchems 21,900 UP 50
NCsoft 461,000 UP 4,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 58,700 UP 300
KIH 56,800 DN 300
Fila Holdings 33,750 UP 100
LIG Nex1 91,300 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,750 UP 800
HANWHA LIFE 2,275 DN 25
AMOREPACIFIC 122,500 DN 4,500
FOOSUNG 13,850 DN 200
SK Innovation 177,500 DN 500
GS 47,650 UP 300
Hansae 16,850 UP 100
Youngone Corp 48,800 UP 250
CSWIND 75,800 UP 3,300
KBFinancialGroup 50,100 UP 500
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
(6th LD) Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
(World Cup) Injured captain Son Heung-min ready for 'unforgettable' World Cup