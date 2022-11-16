KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 17,100 UP 250
POONGSAN 30,150 UP 150
KOLON IND 47,400 DN 250
HanmiPharm 271,000 UP 1,000
SD Biosensor 34,150 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 28,000 DN 1,850
BNK Financial Group 6,900 UP 80
emart 95,700 UP 2,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 50 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 39,600 DN 250
PIAM 34,100 UP 600
HANJINKAL 41,400 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 88,300 DN 700
DoubleUGames 47,550 UP 400
HL MANDO 49,300 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 38,000 UP 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,450 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 880,000 DN 26,000
Netmarble 50,900 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 221,000 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 62,200 UP 600
ORION 109,500 UP 3,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,150 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,000 DN 200
BGF Retail 193,500 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 102,000 DN 5,500
HDC-OP 11,250 DN 200
HYOSUNG TNC 367,000 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 396,500 DN 3,000
HANILCMT 12,400 DN 150
SKBS 96,600 DN 3,200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,200 UP 250
KakaoBank 28,300 DN 400
HYBE 140,500 UP 2,500
kakaopay 65,900 UP 1,300
K Car 13,500 DN 150
SK ie technology 63,300 DN 1,600
SKSQUARE 40,450 UP 400
DL E&C 39,500 UP 50
LG Energy Solution 600,000 UP 4,000
