S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 16, 2022
All News 16:30 November 16, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.840 3.831 +0.9
2-year TB 3.893 3.840 +5.3
3-year TB 3.808 3.753 +5.5
10-year TB 3.896 3.861 +3.5
2-year MSB 3.889 3.828 +6.1
3-year CB (AA-) 5.416 5.346 +7.0
91-day CD 3.970 3.970 0.0
(END)
