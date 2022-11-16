Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
Police launch probe into media outlets over disclosure of names of crowd crush victims
SEOUL -- Police launched an investigation Wednesday into two online media outlets that disclosed a list of victims of the Itaewon crowd crush without the consent of bereaved families.
On Monday, Mindeulle and the Citizen Press released the names of 155 deceased victims of the Oct. 29 tragedy that killed at least 158 people during Halloween celebrations.
(LEAD) BTS receives multiple 2023 Grammy nominations
SEOUL -- South Korean supergroup BTS has been nominated in multiple categories of the 2023 Grammy Awards, becoming the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination for three consecutive years.
The septet was nominated for the best pop duo or group performance for "My Universe," along with British rock band Coldplay, and best music video for "Yet to Come," during the official Grammy nomination ceremony livestreamed by the U.S. Recording Academy on Tuesday (U.S. time).
N. Korea unveils new stamp marking recent IRBM launch over Japan
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday revealed the designs for a new stamp commemorating last month's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that flew over Japan for the first time in five years.
The stamp, published on the website of the North's Korea Stamp Corp., shows a photo of leader Kim Jong-un guiding military exercises of the Korean People's Army units for operation of tactical nukes from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, along with images of the IRBM.
Gov't discloses list of over 11,000 habitual tax delinquents
SEOUL -- The government on Wednesday disclosed a list of more than 11,000 habitual and large-case tax delinquents nationwide, with an e-cigarette importer and retailer topping the list with about 19 billion won (US$14.3 million) in arrears.
The list unveiled by the interior ministry on its website contains the names and identities of 11,224 delinquent taxpayers, who had more than 10 million won in delinquent local taxes or local administrative penalty charges as of Jan. 1 this year for longer than one year.
Investigation team studying whether interior minister is responsible for Itaewon crowd crush
SEOUL -- A special investigation team is looking into whether Interior Minister Lee Sang-min is legally accountable for the bungled response to the deadly Itaewon crowd crush, officials said Wednesday.
"Through questioning of interior ministry employees, we are looking into whether there are legal duties (requiring Lee) to directly command (a disaster response)," an official at the investigation team said.
SK Geocentric to build a plastic pyrolysis plant with British firm
SEOUL -- SK Geocentric Co., a South Korean chemical company, said Wednesday it has signed an initial agreement with a British firm to build a plastic pyrolysis plant here, as it accelerates the push for advanced plastic waste recycling.
The head of agreement, signed with the London-based Plastic Energy Ltd., commits the two companies to build the 66,000-ton plant in the industrial city of Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, by the second half of 2025, the Seoul-based company said.
S. Korea to lead cybersecurity exercise involving U.S., China, Russia
SEOUL -- South Korea will lead a remote multinational cybersecurity exercise, involving the United States, China and Russia, later this week to bolster cooperation in countering cyberthreats, Seoul's defense ministry said Wednesday.
The exercise is set to take place on Thursday as part of the virtual two-day session of the experts' cybersecurity working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), which kicked off Wednesday.
Arrest warrant sought for opposition leader's 'right-hand man' over bribery charges
SEOUL -- Prosecutors on Wednesday sought an arrest warrant for one of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's closest confidants over bribery and other charges connected to a high-profile real estate development scandal.
Jeong Jin-sang, a vice chief of staff to Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee, was accused of having received nearly 140 million won (US$105,596) between 2013 and 2020 from real estate developers at the center of the development corruption scandal in return for business favors.
