Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Twice as many sons of ranking public servants as average soldiers in 'comfortable' military service posts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Opposition considers proposing dismissal of interior minister; Yoon grapples with minister's position (Kookmin Daily)
-- Arrest warrant sought for opposition leader's 'right-hand man' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors launch two-track probes targeting opposition (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Property trade freezes despite deregulation moves (Segye Times)
-- One-quarter of listed companies in red amid weak won, high inflation, interest rates (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Probes closing in on opposition leader accelerates as arrest warrant sought for his 'right-hand man' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's diplomacy abandons balance, complicates N. Korea issues (Hankyoreh)
-- Illegal election funds live together with political brokers (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Saudi crown prince to ink 21 major new biz deals with S. Korean companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 388 tln-won nat'l health insurance deficit expected to weigh on state revenue (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Saudi crown prince to meet with President Yoon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon, Xi summit reveals gap in approach to N. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Saudi crown prince's visit to bring chances for Korean companies (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min wears protective mask in 1st training session in Doha
-
(World Cup) Injured captain Son Heung-min ready for 'unforgettable' World Cup