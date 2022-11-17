Korean-language dailies

-- Twice as many sons of ranking public servants as average soldiers in 'comfortable' military service posts (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Opposition considers proposing dismissal of interior minister; Yoon grapples with minister's position (Kookmin Daily)

-- Arrest warrant sought for opposition leader's 'right-hand man' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors launch two-track probes targeting opposition (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Property trade freezes despite deregulation moves (Segye Times)

-- One-quarter of listed companies in red amid weak won, high inflation, interest rates (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Probes closing in on opposition leader accelerates as arrest warrant sought for his 'right-hand man' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's diplomacy abandons balance, complicates N. Korea issues (Hankyoreh)

-- Illegal election funds live together with political brokers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Saudi crown prince to ink 21 major new biz deals with S. Korean companies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 388 tln-won nat'l health insurance deficit expected to weigh on state revenue (Korea Economic Daily)

