Yoon to meet with Saudi crown prince
All News 09:03 November 17, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Seoul on Thursday, his office said.
The two are scheduled to hold talks followed by lunch. Discussions are expected to focus on ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries, with South Korean businesses eager to win construction projects in Neom, a Saudi smart city project overseen by the crown prince.
Yoon will also hold a summit with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte later in the day.
