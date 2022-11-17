Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

November 17, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 16/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 15/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 17/05 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 16/05 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 17/04 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 15/01 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 18/08 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 17/06 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 18/07 Cloudy 0

Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 30

Daegu 17/05 Cloudy 0

Busan 19/09 Cloudy 0

