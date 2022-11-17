Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 17, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 16/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 15/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 17/05 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 16/05 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 17/04 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 15/01 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 18/08 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 17/06 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 18/07 Cloudy 0
Jeju 18/11 Cloudy 30
Daegu 17/05 Cloudy 0
Busan 19/09 Cloudy 0
