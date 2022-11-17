S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit highest Thurs. count in 2 months
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose to the highest Thursday figure in two months amid concerns of the virus' possible resurgence in the winter.
The country reported 55,437 new COVID-19 infections, including 39 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 26,412,901, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.
It marked a fall from 66,587 on Wednesday, but it is the highest Thursday tally since Sept. 15 when there were 71,444 new infections.
South Korea's COVID-19 outbreaks have shown an on-week increase in general this month, with authorities keeping a close eye against a wintertime resurgence.
The previous wave of the omicron subvariant peaked at over 180,000 cases on Aug. 17.
South Korea added 67 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, the highest daily count since Sept. 25, raising the death toll to 29,862.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 380, down 31 from the previous day.
