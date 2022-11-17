Defense chief stresses need for 'realistic, practical' defense innovation
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup called Thursday for "realistic and practical" defense innovation amid South Korea's push to draw up a military modernization plan in the face of evolving North Korean threats.
Lee made the call during a meeting of top defense officials on the "Defense Innovation 4.0" initiative designed to incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), into military operations to make the armed forces stronger and smarter.
"Now that the basic plan for Defense Innovation 4.0 has reached a phase of concretization, (Lee) called for the establishment of a well-thought-out plan," the defense ministry said in a press release.
The ministry plans to complete the basic plan by the end of this year, it added.
The innovation initiative has been driven by the need to harness latest technologies, such as AI and robotics, to address potential troop shortages that can be caused by the country's low birthrate, and minimize battleground casualties.
Thursday's meeting, the fourth of its kind, was attended by some 60 officials, including Vice Minister Shin Beom-chul, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and the top commanders of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min wears protective mask in 1st training session in Doha
-
Yoon, Japan's Kishida agreed to seek quick settlement of forced labor issue: official