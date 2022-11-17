Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Stray Kids become 'triple million-seller' for first time

All News 10:31 November 17, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Stray Kids' latest album "Maxident" has sold a cumulative 3 million copies, setting the best record for the band and all K-pop acts managed by JYP Entertainment, the agency said Thursday.

The EP released on Oct. 7 hit the milestone exactly after a month, JYP said quoting data from Circle Chart, a local album sales tracker.

This made Stray Kids the second K-pop act to surpass 3 million copies in sales of an album, following BTS.

Debuting in 2018, Stray Kids have been known for their intense stage performances and unique music style.

Last month, the eight-piece group scored their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in their career with the EP. The group first entered the chart in March with the previous EP "Oddinary."

This image provided by JYP Entertainment shows K-pop boy group Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Stray Kids #Maxident #album sales #triple million
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!