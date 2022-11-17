Stray Kids become 'triple million-seller' for first time
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Stray Kids' latest album "Maxident" has sold a cumulative 3 million copies, setting the best record for the band and all K-pop acts managed by JYP Entertainment, the agency said Thursday.
The EP released on Oct. 7 hit the milestone exactly after a month, JYP said quoting data from Circle Chart, a local album sales tracker.
This made Stray Kids the second K-pop act to surpass 3 million copies in sales of an album, following BTS.
Debuting in 2018, Stray Kids have been known for their intense stage performances and unique music style.
Last month, the eight-piece group scored their second No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in their career with the EP. The group first entered the chart in March with the previous EP "Oddinary."
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
