Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Spain to boost tech ties on mobility, renewable energy

All News 11:00 November 17, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Spain agreed Thursday to deepen technology cooperation in intelligence manufacturing, mobility and such "strategic fields" as renewable energy, Seoul's industry ministry said.

The consensus was made during the inaugural meeting of their joint committee on industrial technology cooperation in Seoul, which was launched this year upon their June memorandum of understanding that calls for enhancing cooperation on advanced technologies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, the two sides shared information on their nations' industrial technologies and agreed to actively support joint research and development in intelligence manufacturing and mobility sectors next year.

They also agreed to further expand cooperation in technologies for renewable energy and other key fields, the ministry said.

As a way to enhance business ties, the two nations also agreed to hold a technology forum and business events next year in Europe, it added.

This file photo, taken June 16, 2021, and provided by South Korea's industry ministry, shows South Korea and Spain holding a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding on renewable energy cooperation. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#mobility #industrial technology
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!