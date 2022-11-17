S. Korea, Spain to boost tech ties on mobility, renewable energy
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Spain agreed Thursday to deepen technology cooperation in intelligence manufacturing, mobility and such "strategic fields" as renewable energy, Seoul's industry ministry said.
The consensus was made during the inaugural meeting of their joint committee on industrial technology cooperation in Seoul, which was launched this year upon their June memorandum of understanding that calls for enhancing cooperation on advanced technologies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
During the meeting, the two sides shared information on their nations' industrial technologies and agreed to actively support joint research and development in intelligence manufacturing and mobility sectors next year.
They also agreed to further expand cooperation in technologies for renewable energy and other key fields, the ministry said.
As a way to enhance business ties, the two nations also agreed to hold a technology forum and business events next year in Europe, it added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
