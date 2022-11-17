Seoul stocks down late Thu. morning amid recession woes
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Thursday morning, following overnight losses on Wall Street, with tech shares under heavy selling amid deepening concerns over a global economic downturn.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 28.29 points, or 1.14 percent, to 2,449.16 as of 11:20 a.m.
The market opened lower and had deepened losses on heavy selling by foreign investors.
Eased concerns over U.S. inflation have raised hope that the Federal Reserve may slow down its strong push to raise interest rates.
But Fed officials have stressed further hikes to rein in inflation, adding to concerns over a global economic downturn.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dropped 1.91 percent, and chip giant SK hynix sank 4.04 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solutions went down 0.67 percent, and No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem shed 1.41 percent. Samsung SDI skidded 2.35 percent.
Carmakers also lost ground, with top automaker Hyundai Motor declining 1.16 percent and its affiliate Kia falling 1.77 percent.
But bio shares rose on bargain hunting. Samsung Biologics advanced 0.23 percent, and Celltrion went up 0.56 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,339.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 14.55 won from the previous session's close.
The Korean stock market opened at 10 a.m., one hour later than usual, due to the national college entrance exam.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
