(LEAD) PPP floor leader raps main opposition over budget cuts

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The floor leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), Rep. Joo Ho-young, on Thursday condemned the main opposition over what he claimed were budget cuts aimed at disrupting the government's state affairs.
"The Democratic Party (DP) is going too far in denying the presidential election results through budget cuts," Joo told a party meeting. "It is disrupting the new government's running of state affairs."
Joo claimed that the DP, which controls the National Assembly with a majority, aims to cut some 100 billion won (US$74.6 million) for policies related to President Yoon Suk-yeol's election pledges and his administration's key projects, such as opening the former presidential compound Cheong Wa Dae to the public and relocating the presidential office.
Yoon, who won by a razor-thin margin against DP leader Lee Jae-myung in March's presidential election, relocated the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae to the former defense ministry building in Yongsan in May in line with his election pledge.
In contrast, the main opposition is moving to increase budget for policies relevant to its party leader by some 3.4 trillion won, Joo said.
"They should enable the new government, elected by the people, to work," the PPP floor leader said. "Please stop being cross and cooperate for the success of the new government and the Republic of Korea."
Joo's remarks came as the National Assembly is reviewing budget plans for next year. As of Thursday morning, 10 of 17 parliamentary standing committees have completed the preliminary review.
Rep. Park Hong-keun, floor leader of the DP, called on the ruling party to join in efforts to cut budget for policies wasting taxpayer money.
"The PPP, as a ruling party, should stop acting cautiously around the presidential office and join in the opposition's demand on increasing livelihood-related budget, blocking tax reductions for the rich and cutting budget for policies wasting taxpayer money," Park told a party policy meeting
