Banks log record interest income through Sept. on rising rates
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Banks in South Korea earned record net interest income in the first three quarters of the year, helped by sharp rate hikes by the central bank, data showed Thursday.
Their interest revenue in the January-September period stood at a combined 40.6 trillion won (US$30.3 billion), up 6.9 trillion won from a year ago, according to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their soaring interest income came as the Bank of Korea has raised its policy rate to combat rising inflation.
The BOK has hiked its key policy rate eight times by a combined 2.5 percentage points since August last year to tame the rising inflation, which prodded local banks to raise lending rates.
Their combined net profit, however, declined in the first nine months of the year as state-run lenders suffered a decline in their net profits while commercial lenders racked up a record high.
Their combined net profit reached 15 trillion won in the first nine months of the year, with commercial banks logging 10.5 trillion won in net profit, up 1.2 trillion won from a year earlier.
Their non-interest income fell 4.5 trillion won to 1.7 trillion won over the cited period due to a decline in investment gains and commission fees.
Their loan-loss costs also increased 1.7 trillion won to 4.1 trillion won over the cited period, according to the data.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Yoon cites national interests after his office bans MBC reporters from boarding Air Force One
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
-
N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min wears protective mask in 1st training session in Doha