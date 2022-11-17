Hyundai IONIQ 6 earns top safety rating in Europe
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday its IONIQ 6 electric vehicle has earned the top safety rating from an independent vehicle assessment organization in Europe.
The IONIQ 6 achieved the highest five-star safety rating from the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) in four categories, the company said in a statement.
The Euro NCAP tested the IONIQ 6 EV in four areas: the safety of adult passengers, the safety of children in rear seats, the safety assistance system and the safety of passers-by and bicycles on roads,
Last year, the IONIQ 5 won the maximum five-star safety rating from the European organization.
The IONIQ 6 is the second model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's EV-only electric-global modular platform following the IONIQ 5, which launched in April last year.
The product is part of Hyundai Motor's broader plan to double its EV lineup to 13 by 2030 from the current six models -- three from Hyundai and three from its independent Genesis brand.
The three Hyundai models are the KONA EV, IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, while the three Genesis models are the GV60 SUV, electrified GV70 SUV and electrified G80 sedan.
