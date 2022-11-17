Top court upholds penalty for ex-lawmaker for violating real estate law
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court upheld a guilty verdict for former lawmaker Sohn Hye-won on Thursday for violating a law banning real estate transactions under borrowed names.
Sohn was handed down a fine of 10 million won (US$7,500) for buying real estate in the southwestern city of Mokpo under borrowed names.
The top court, however, acquitted Sohn of using inside information obtained while working as a public servant in violation of an anti-corruption law.
Sohn was indicted on charges of buying buildings and land under the names of her nephew, acquaintances and a cultural foundation led by her husband, in an old district of Mokpo before the Cultural Heritage Administration designated the area as a "modern history and cultural site."
A lower court initially sentenced Sohn to one year and six months in prison by concluding that she used the inside information that she acquired while serving on the National Assembly's culture committee.
But the appellate court acquitted Sohn of corruption charges, citing the lack of evidence.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
