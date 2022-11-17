KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 DN 3,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,160 DN 160
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,800 DN 950
SKTelecom 49,850 UP 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,300 DN 2,700
COWAY 58,500 UP 1,300
Handsome 25,900 DN 400
SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 450
ShinpoongPharm 27,200 DN 1,650
HyundaiElev 28,800 UP 350
DWS 50,700 UP 2,200
KG DONGBU STL 9,060 DN 200
Asiana Airlines 12,100 DN 200
KEPCO 19,550 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 64,400 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 8,760 UP 60
SK 216,500 DN 3,500
AmoreG 31,100 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 170,000 DN 2,000
KCC 262,000 DN 500
SKBP 76,200 UP 400
SKNetworks 4,125 DN 45
ORION Holdings 14,900 UP 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 UP 100
IBK 10,850 0
KT&G 94,700 DN 1,200
DONGSUH 22,050 UP 100
Doosan Enerbility 16,350 DN 900
Doosanfc 36,850 DN 300
SamsungEng 25,200 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG C&T 120,000 DN 4,500
PanOcean 5,250 DN 120
LG Display 14,400 DN 350
SAMSUNG CARD 31,250 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 23,950 UP 100
KT 36,300 0
Kangwonland 24,050 DN 100
NAVER 188,000 DN 1,500
Kakao 59,100 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25200 DN50
