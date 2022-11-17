Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 16:40 November 17, 2022

Kogas 34,500 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 193,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,050 UP 300
NCsoft 479,500 UP 18,500
LOTTE TOUR 11,600 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,950 UP 250
DWEC 4,770 DN 120
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,500 DN 200
COSMAX 58,700 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 0
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 800
LG H&H 666,000 DN 5,000
HDSINFRA 7,580 DN 90
LGCHEM 700,000 DN 7,000
KIWOOM 91,200 DN 1,600
KEPCO E&C 65,200 DN 2,900
ShinhanGroup 35,850 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,600 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,600 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,050 UP 1,450
LGELECTRONICS 92,900 DN 2,700
Celltrion 179,500 0
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 100
GS 46,450 DN 1,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,400 DN 1,300
DSME 20,150 0
KIH 55,200 DN 1,600
Hansae 15,850 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 13,450 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 DN 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,000 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,275 0
SK Innovation 171,000 DN 6,500
AMOREPACIFIC 120,500 DN 2,000
LIG Nex1 89,200 DN 2,100
POONGSAN 29,850 DN 300
Fila Holdings 33,300 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 48,550 DN 1,550
(MORE)

