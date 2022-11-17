KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 34,500 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 193,500 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,050 UP 300
NCsoft 479,500 UP 18,500
LOTTE TOUR 11,600 UP 100
LG Uplus 11,950 UP 250
DWEC 4,770 DN 120
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,500 DN 200
COSMAX 58,700 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,300 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 0
KEPCO KPS 34,000 DN 800
LG H&H 666,000 DN 5,000
HDSINFRA 7,580 DN 90
LGCHEM 700,000 DN 7,000
KIWOOM 91,200 DN 1,600
KEPCO E&C 65,200 DN 2,900
ShinhanGroup 35,850 DN 800
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 68,600 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,600 UP 1,800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,050 UP 1,450
LGELECTRONICS 92,900 DN 2,700
Celltrion 179,500 0
TKG Huchems 21,800 DN 100
GS 46,450 DN 1,200
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,500 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 57,400 DN 1,300
DSME 20,150 0
KIH 55,200 DN 1,600
Hansae 15,850 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 13,450 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 172,500 DN 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,000 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,275 0
SK Innovation 171,000 DN 6,500
AMOREPACIFIC 120,500 DN 2,000
LIG Nex1 89,200 DN 2,100
POONGSAN 29,850 DN 300
Fila Holdings 33,300 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 48,550 DN 1,550
(MORE)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
-
N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min wears protective mask in 1st training session in Doha