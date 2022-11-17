Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 16:40 November 17, 2022

KIA CORP. 66,300 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 DN 50
HanmiPharm 271,000 0
SD Biosensor 34,950 UP 800
Meritz Financial 27,750 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 6,880 DN 20
emart 94,300 DN 1,400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 DN600
KOLMAR KOREA 39,600 0
PIAM 33,150 DN 950
HANJINKAL 41,050 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 88,500 UP 200
DoubleUGames 47,800 UP 250
Youngone Corp 47,900 DN 900
CSWIND 76,700 UP 900
GKL 16,800 DN 300
KOLON IND 46,800 DN 600
HITEJINRO 26,750 DN 200
Yuhan 58,900 DN 200
SLCORP 28,100 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 91,400 UP 800
DOOSAN 88,800 DN 2,900
Meritz Insurance 34,950 UP 300
DL 64,700 DN 1,200
Youngpoong 827,000 DN 32,000
GCH Corp 18,050 UP 200
LOTTE 32,300 DN 1,500
SGBC 44,900 UP 350
Hyosung 73,800 DN 900
Hanwha 28,500 DN 350
HyundaiEng&Const 40,900 DN 1,750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,300 UP 800
DB HiTek 48,000 DN 1,150
Hanchem 204,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 DN 11,000
HMM 20,550 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 32,800 DN 1,050
KumhoPetrochem 148,000 DN 1,000
SKC 112,000 DN 500
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!