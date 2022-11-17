KIA CORP. 66,300 DN 1,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,850 DN 50

HanmiPharm 271,000 0

SD Biosensor 34,950 UP 800

Meritz Financial 27,750 DN 250

BNK Financial Group 6,880 DN 20

emart 94,300 DN 1,400

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY334 50 DN600

KOLMAR KOREA 39,600 0

PIAM 33,150 DN 950

HANJINKAL 41,050 DN 350

CHONGKUNDANG 88,500 UP 200

DoubleUGames 47,800 UP 250

Youngone Corp 47,900 DN 900

CSWIND 76,700 UP 900

GKL 16,800 DN 300

KOLON IND 46,800 DN 600

HITEJINRO 26,750 DN 200

Yuhan 58,900 DN 200

SLCORP 28,100 UP 50

CJ LOGISTICS 91,400 UP 800

DOOSAN 88,800 DN 2,900

Meritz Insurance 34,950 UP 300

DL 64,700 DN 1,200

Youngpoong 827,000 DN 32,000

GCH Corp 18,050 UP 200

LOTTE 32,300 DN 1,500

SGBC 44,900 UP 350

Hyosung 73,800 DN 900

Hanwha 28,500 DN 350

HyundaiEng&Const 40,900 DN 1,750

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,300 UP 800

DB HiTek 48,000 DN 1,150

Hanchem 204,000 DN 5,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 170,500 DN 11,000

HMM 20,550 DN 450

HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 DN 1,200

IS DONGSEO 32,800 DN 1,050

KumhoPetrochem 148,000 DN 1,000

SKC 112,000 DN 500

(MORE)