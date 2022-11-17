MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,570 DN 240

Mobis 211,000 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,300 DN 1,700

LG Innotek 310,500 DN 7,500

S-1 64,100 DN 2,100

S-Oil 86,800 DN 2,000

ZINUS 35,000 DN 350

Daewoong 21,150 DN 50

TaekwangInd 743,000 UP 3,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,300 UP 140

KAL 25,300 DN 450

LG Corp. 84,000 DN 1,900

CJ 77,700 DN 1,800

POSCO CHEMICAL 224,500 DN 1,000

Boryung 11,100 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 63,200 UP 900

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 DN 400

Shinsegae 214,500 DN 1,500

Nongshim 320,500 UP 4,000

LX INT 39,250 DN 750

DongkukStlMill 13,500 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,795 DN 90

Hyundai M&F INS 28,650 DN 250

Daesang 21,000 UP 50

HtlShilla 73,000 DN 600

Hanmi Science 34,500 DN 850

MERITZ SECU 4,360 DN 145

SamsungElecMech 138,000 DN 1,000

Hanssem 45,700 DN 50

F&F 156,000 DN 500

KSOE 77,600 DN 2,100

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,700 DN 1,500

MS IND 17,600 DN 350

OCI 105,500 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 54,700 DN 1,200

KorZinc 642,000 UP 3,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,390 DN 120

HyundaiMipoDock 90,800 DN 1,900

SamsungElec 61,400 DN 1,300

NHIS 9,430 DN 150

(MORE)