KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,570 DN 240
Mobis 211,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,300 DN 1,700
LG Innotek 310,500 DN 7,500
S-1 64,100 DN 2,100
S-Oil 86,800 DN 2,000
ZINUS 35,000 DN 350
Daewoong 21,150 DN 50
TaekwangInd 743,000 UP 3,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,300 UP 140
KAL 25,300 DN 450
LG Corp. 84,000 DN 1,900
CJ 77,700 DN 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 224,500 DN 1,000
Boryung 11,100 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,200 UP 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,350 DN 400
Shinsegae 214,500 DN 1,500
Nongshim 320,500 UP 4,000
LX INT 39,250 DN 750
DongkukStlMill 13,500 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,795 DN 90
Hyundai M&F INS 28,650 DN 250
Daesang 21,000 UP 50
HtlShilla 73,000 DN 600
Hanmi Science 34,500 DN 850
MERITZ SECU 4,360 DN 145
SamsungElecMech 138,000 DN 1,000
Hanssem 45,700 DN 50
F&F 156,000 DN 500
KSOE 77,600 DN 2,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,700 DN 1,500
MS IND 17,600 DN 350
OCI 105,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 54,700 DN 1,200
KorZinc 642,000 UP 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,390 DN 120
HyundaiMipoDock 90,800 DN 1,900
SamsungElec 61,400 DN 1,300
NHIS 9,430 DN 150
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
N. Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(World Cup) Numbers confirmed for S. Korean players
(World Cup) Son Heung-min wears protective mask in 1st training session in Doha