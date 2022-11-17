KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DongwonInd 238,000 UP 1,500
LS 68,500 DN 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES113500 DN1500
GC Corp 136,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 23,150 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 700,000 DN 22,000
KPIC 159,500 DN 3,500
GS Retail 28,900 UP 350
Ottogi 467,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,950 UP 10
POSCO Holdings 284,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 56,800 DN 100
LotteChilsung 138,000 DN 5,500
SK hynix 87,700 DN 3,800
Netmarble 53,400 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 229,500 UP 8,500
HD HYUNDAI 62,000 DN 200
ORION 112,000 UP 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,350 DN 1,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,750 DN 250
Doosan Bobcat 38,500 UP 500
BGF Retail 198,000 UP 4,500
SKCHEM 103,000 UP 1,000
HDC-OP 11,350 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 352,500 DN 14,500
HL MANDO 48,850 DN 450
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 400,000 UP 3,500
HANILCMT 12,350 DN 50
SKBS 96,600 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,900 DN 300
KakaoBank 28,250 DN 50
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,150 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 875,000 DN 5,000
LG Energy Solution 597,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 38,700 DN 800
kakaopay 64,700 DN 1,200
SK ie technology 62,200 DN 1,100
K Car 13,700 UP 200
SKSQUARE 39,200 DN 1,250
HYBE 143,000 UP 2,500
(END)
