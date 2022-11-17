(World Cup) Son Heung-min to wear numberless mask in matches
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- For his first training session in Qatar before the FIFA World Cup this week, South Korean captain Son Heung-min sported a black protective mask on his injured face with his number "7" written in white on the left side.
That number will have to come off for the tournament.
An official with the Korea Football Association (KFA) said Thursday that FIFA approved Son's use of the mask, if the Tottenham Hotspur forward is medically cleared to play, but did so under one condition.
"For tournament matches, he will put on a mask without the No. 7 written on it," the KFA official said.
Per FIFA regulations, facial protective gear must not have any number, name or even emblem of the player's national team. The mask must also be black or the same color as the player's kits.
Son suffered multiple fractures around his left eye during a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 1 and underwent surgery three days later.
He participated in his first session with South Korea on Wednesday wearing his carbon, Zorro-style mask, prepared by Tottenham before Son traveled to Qatar.
Son said after the session that the mask felt more comfortable than he'd anticipated, though he wasn't yet certain exactly when or if he would be able to play.
South Korea's first Group H match is next Thursday against Uruguay.
Son took part in Thursday's morning training session at Al Egla Training Facility. Head coach Paulo Bento has scheduled another session for 5 p.m. Thursday.
