(World Cup) Attacking midfielder banking on continuity

"I think having played under the same coach for four years and having been with mostly the same group of players is a strength for this team," Hwang said after a training session Thursday at Al Egla Training Facility in Doha. "We've won together, and we've lost together. Along the way, we became tighter as a team, and we played really well during the final qualification round. I think this tournament is our opportunity to show what we've been working on for four years."