SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Incomes that fail to catch up with prices; ordinary citizens' lives have become more challenging (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agrees on cooperation over 670 tln-won Neom city project (Kookmin Daily)
-- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman agrees to push for projects totaling 40 tln won; 'Middle East spring' reopens (Donga Ilbo)
-- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hands big deal worth 40 tln won to South Korea (Seoul Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to join Saudi cooperation projects totaling 40 tln won (Segye Times)
-- Neom city, nuclear reactor: 'Middle East dream' returns for 1st time in 50 yrs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea poised to win up to 100 tln won from Neom city project (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecution's special probe division zeroes in only on opposition party (Hankyoreh)
-- President Yoon says will overcome 'multifaceted crisis' through international solidarity (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Opportunities lie in infrastructure field at time world economy is slowing down (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who met Yoon, offers 40 tln-won gift package (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea, Saudi companies sign over 20 MOUs (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Saudi crown prince's visit brings $30b in business deals (Korea Herald)
-- Korea, Saudi Arabia sign biz deals worth $74 bil. (Korea Times)
(END)

