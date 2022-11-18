(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 18)

The consortium of Samsung C&T Corp. and Hyundai Engineering & Construction already won a contract for the drill and tunneling work of the project. The contract was seen as one of the world's largest transportation and utility infrastructure projects. This shows how much business potential the Neom project carries. The project is to build an automated, sustainable city in the northwestern Saudi province of Tabuk that will be run by robots and powered by solar energy. Another consortium composed of five domestic firms such as PSOCO and KEPCO is to build a green hydrogen production plant in the city. In addition, Hyundai-Rotem signed an MOU on the Neom railway project with the Saudi investment ministry. Lotte Fine Chemical also struck an agreement on chemical projects with the ministry.