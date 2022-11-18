(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 18)

Leaders of Group of 20 economies closed a two-day summit in Bali, Indonesia, with central banks vowing to "appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening in a data-dependent and clearly communicated manner." The United States, Britain, the European Union and Canada, among others, have been raising interest rates at a galloping pace to tame runaway inflation. Korea has been pushing up its base rate in sync with U.S. and other central banks. Except for Japan keeping to accommodative policy with its base rate in the zero territory since 2007 — and excluding Russia and Turkey that have been lowering rates for war and internal issues — most countries have been in the tightening mode.