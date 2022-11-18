Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 18, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/06 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/07 Sunny 0
Suwon 18/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 16/02 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/09 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 19/03 Sunny 0
Busan 21/10 Sunny 0
(END)
