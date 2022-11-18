Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 18, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/06 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/07 Sunny 0

Suwon 18/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 16/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/09 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 21/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 19/03 Sunny 0

Busan 21/10 Sunny 0

(END)

