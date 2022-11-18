Hyundai to launch IONIQ 6, upgraded Seltos SUV in U.S. next year
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it will launch the all-electric IONIQ 6 and the upgraded Seltos SUV in the United States next year to boost sales.
Hyundai Motor Co. plans to introduce the IONIQ 6, the second model embedded with the group's EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP) following the IONIQ 5, in the U.S. in the first half of 2023, the company said in a statement.
Hyundai's smaller affiliate Kia Corp. also plans to release the Seltos subcompact SUV in the first half after launching the pure electric high-performance model EV6 GT in the world's most important automobile market this week, it said.
The EV6 GT comes with a 77.4 kWh battery pack and can travel up to 342 kilometers on a single charge. It can accelerate from zero to 100 km in only 3.5 seconds. It is equipped with the E-GMP platform.
The two carmakers made the announcements during the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show scheduled from Nov. 17-27 at the LA Convention Center.
Hyundai Motor plans to roll out 17 EV models by 2030, including six Genesis models, with Kia scheduled to release 14 EVs by 2027.
Hyundai has a car manufacturing plant in Alabama and Kia has one in Georgia. In May, Hyundai Motor Group announced it will invest US$5.54 billion to build a dedicated EV and car battery plant in Georgia, with a goal of beginning production in the first half of 2025.
Hyundai and Kia aim to sell 3.23 million EVs, including 840,000 units in the U.S., in 2030 to account for 12 percent of the global EV market.
From January to October, the carmakers' sales in the U.S. fell 6.1 percent to 1,210,559 vehicles from 1,289,608 units during the same period of last year amid the extended chip shortage.
Their sales results were partly affected by the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America. The move has sparked concerns that Hyundai and Kia could lose ground in the U.S. market, as they make EVs at domestic plants for export to the U.S.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min to wear numberless mask in matches
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military