Prosecutors seize cash bundles from opposition lawmaker under bribery probe
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday conducted a second raid on the home of opposition lawmaker Noh Woong-rae, now under a bribery probe, to seize bundles of cash discovered there in their first raid earlier this week.
Prosecutors from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office searched the Democratic Party lawmaker's offices and home Wednesday over allegations that he received 60 million won (US$44,800) from a businessperson in 2020 in return for business favors.
At that time, prosecutors reportedly found a huge sum of cash from the four-term lawmaker's home but did not confiscate the money because it was not included in their search and seizure warrant.
They eventually seized the cash bundles in their second raid after obtaining a separate warrant from the court. Some of the cash found in Noh's wardrobe was reportedly contained in envelopes with a specific company name printed on them.
Prosecutors suspect the money allegedly given to Noh by the businessperson may be included in the cash bundles.
But Noh has denied his bribery allegations, arguing the cash found at his home includes condolence money he had received in the past and proceeds from his book sales.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min to wear numberless mask in matches
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military