Go to Contents Go to Navigation

NSC to meet over N. Korea's suspected ICBM launch

All News 11:11 November 18, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council will meet Friday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, the presidential office said.

The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. and presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!