NSC to meet over N. Korea's suspected ICBM launch
All News 11:11 November 18, 2022
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The presidential National Security Council will meet Friday after North Korea fired what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, the presidential office said.
The meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. and presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
