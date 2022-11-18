Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea sets Nov. 24 deadline for Pyongyang's response on planned return of body: ministry

All News 11:31 November 18, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Friday it will wait for a week to see whether North Korea responds to its offer to return the body of a presumed North Korean woman found near a border river in July.

"The Ministry of Unification plans to wait for North Korea's response for around a week but if it does not express its intent by Nov. 24, we plan to regard the case as an unclaimed death in consultations with the local government," Lee Hyo-jung, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.

The ministry handling inter-Korean affairs said last week it has sought to notify the North of its plan to return the body but it has remained unresponsive as of Friday morning, she added.

The body was discovered around the Imjin River on July 23. Related investigations showed that she is believed to be a North Korean as she was wearing a badge with the portraits of Pyongyang's late founder Kim Il-sung and former leader Kim Jong-il, according to the ministry.

This undated file photo shows Lee Hyo-jung, deputy spokesperson of South Korea's unification ministry, speaking at a regular press briefing. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NK body return
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!