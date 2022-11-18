Regulator to start buying PF-ABCPs next week to ease credit crunch woes
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Friday it will start buying project-financing asset-backed commercial papers (PF-ABCPs) next week as part of efforts to prop up the country's short-term money market and ease worries over a credit crunch.
Buying brokerages-guaranteed PF-ABCPs will start in the middle of next week through a special purpose company to be established Friday, according to the Financial Services Commission (FSC).
An ABCP refers to short-term lending backed by such assets as land and buildings to be constructed. It is widely used for construction and development projects.
The planned CP purchase is aimed at injecting liquidity into the short-term money market roiled by a recent default on a municipal-backed debt raised for the construction of the Legoland theme park in the eastern province of Gangwon.
Last week, the FSC announced it will inject over 2.8 trillion won (US$2.1 billion) to support the PF-ABCP market through CP-buying schemes. The regulator said it also plans to buy PF-ABCPs guaranteed by builders sooner or later.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
(2nd LD) Yongsan Police Station officer found dead amid investigation into Itaewon tragedy
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min to wear numberless mask in matches
-
(LEAD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military