Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, in apparent protest over the United States' move to reinforce its "extended deterrence" protection of South Korea and Japan.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 10:15 a.m., and that the missile flew around 1,000 kilometers at an apogee of some 6,100 km at a top speed of Mach 22.
-----------------
Yoon says barring MBC reporters from presidential plane was 'unavoidable'
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday it was "unavoidable" that his office barred local TV station MBC's reporters from boarding the presidential plane to cover his Southeast Asia trip, given that the broadcaster had engaged in "malicious" reporting.
MBC reporters took commercial flights to cover Yoon's tour of Cambodia and Indonesia earlier this week after they were informed by the presidential office, two days before his departure, they would not be allowed to board Air Force One due to their repeated "distorted" reporting.
-----------------
S. Korea sets Nov. 24 deadline for Pyongyang's response on planned return of body: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea said Friday it will wait for a week to see whether North Korea responds to its offer to return the body of a presumed North Korean woman found near a border river in July.
"The Ministry of Unification plans to wait for North Korea's response for around a week but if it does not express its intent by Nov. 24, we plan to regard the case as an unclaimed death in consultations with the local government," Lee Hyo-jung, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, said at a regular press briefing.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. create missile defense consultation body amid growing N.K. threats
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States launched a working-level missile defense consultation body Friday to step up the allies' policy coordination against evolving North Korean security threats, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The two sides held the inaugural session of the Counter Missile Working Group (CMWG) at the ministry in Seoul amid heightened tensions caused by a recent series of North Korean missile launches, including that of a short-range ballistic missile the previous day.
-----------------
K-pop legend Cho Yong-pil to make comeback after 9 years
SEOUL -- Cho Yong-pil, a living legend of the Korean pop scene, will return Friday with his first release in nine years, his management agency said.
The 72-year-old singer will drop a new single, titled "Road to 20-Prelude 1," at 6 p.m., YPC Company said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yongsan Ward chief, senior police officer summoned over Itaewon crush probe
SEOUL -- Police brought in a Yongsan Ward chief for questioning on Friday as part of an investigation into the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood.
Yongsan Ward office chief Park Hee-young, who administers the Itaewon district, appeared before a special investigation team building in western Seoul as a suspect.
-----------------
(World Cup) No pork, no problem for S. Korean players in Qatar
DOHA -- With all pork products banned in Qatar, the two chefs who traveled with the South Korean national team for the FIFA World Cup to the Muslim country have had to find creative ways to prepare nutritious and delicious meals for the players.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) shared the national team's menu for the first week of their stay in Doha, from Monday to Saturday, mostly based on the traditional Korean cuisine with some Asian dishes also thrown in.
(END)
-
BTS' Jungkook to perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony
-
Yoon, first lady reunite with Biden at gala dinner in Cambodia
-
First lady visits home of Cambodian child with heart disease
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
Seller of BTS member Jungkook's lost hat referred to prosecution
-
Hyundai launches all-new Grandeur sedan in S. Korea
-
(LEAD) Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N.K. uses nuclear weapons
-
DP leader raps interior minister over 'unpardonable slur' over Itaewon tragedy
-
Yongsan Ward office chief banned from leaving country amid probe into Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) Yoon unveils S. Korea's strategy for free, peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific
-
N. Korea fires suspected long-range missile eastward
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(World Cup) Son Heung-min to wear numberless mask in matches
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 1 suspected long-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea presumed to have fired an ICBM: source