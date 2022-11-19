(World Cup) S. Korea facing uphill climb to grab knockout berth in Qatar

Not every tournament during this run has been memorable for South Korea, though. Of course, there was the improbable run to the semifinals in 2002, when South Korea co-hosted the tournament with Japan. But there was also the disappointing early exit from the group stage in 2014 in Brazil, where South Korea had one draw and two losses, including a 4-2 defeat to an Algerian team that the Taegeuk Warriors had earlier considered the one beatable team in their group.

