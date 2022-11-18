Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
(4th LD) N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, in apparent protest over the United States' move to reinforce its "extended deterrence" protection of South Korea and Japan.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 10:15 a.m., and that the missile flew around 1,000 kilometers at an apogee of some 6,100 km at a top speed of Mach 22.
(2nd LD) N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign minister warned Thursday that Pyongyang will take "fiercer" military actions if the United States sticks to its campaign for the strengthening of the extended deterrence to its regional allies.
In a statement, Choe Son-hui took issue with an agreement of the leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan earlier this week to bolster the extended deterrence capabilities, which refer to Washington's readiness to provide Seoul with all necessary options, both nuclear and conventional, to deter aggression or provocation by the North.
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL -- North Korea fired one short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) into the East Sea on Thursday, its second missile provocation in a little over a week, according to the South Korean military.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from the Wonsan area in Kangwon Province at 10:48 a.m., and that the missile flew some 240 kilometers at an apogee of around 47 km at a top speed of Mach 4.
N. Korea unveils new stamp marking recent IRBM launch over Japan
SEOUL -- North Korea on Wednesday revealed the designs for a new stamp commemorating last month's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that flew over Japan for the first time in five years.
The stamp, published on the website of the North's Korea Stamp Corp., shows a photo of leader Kim Jong-un guiding military exercises of the Korean People's Army units for operation of tactical nukes from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, along with images of the IRBM.
N. Korea warns Japan of 'high price' for 'persecution' of pro-Pyongyang Koreans in Japan
SEOUL -- North Korea warned Wednesday that Japan will "pay a high price" if it continues to unduly persecute and oppress a group of pro-Pyongyang ethnic Koreans in Japan, mentioning its firing in October of a ballistic missile over the neighboring country.
North Korea regarded "persecution and oppression" against the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, also known as Chongryon, and North Koreans living in Japan as a challenge to its dignity and sovereignty, according to a commentary carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
