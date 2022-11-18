Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 14 -- Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
15 -- Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea
16 -- U.N. Third Committee passes N. Korea human rights resolutions for 18th consecutive year
17 -- N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies
Denuclearizing N. Korea is 'not unattainable,' dialogue efforts should go on: minister
18 -- N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military
Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch
S. Korea sets Nov. 24 deadline for Pyongyang's response on planned return of body: ministry
(END)
