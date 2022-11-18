Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 November 18, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Nov. 14 -- Biden says U.S. will have to take 'defensive' steps if N. Korea conducts nuclear test

15 -- Yoon asks China's Xi to play more active, constructive role on N. Korea

16 -- U.N. Third Committee passes N. Korea human rights resolutions for 18th consecutive year

17 -- N. Korea fires 1 short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military

N. Korea warns of 'fiercer' military response to U.S. 'extended deterrence' to its allies

Denuclearizing N. Korea is 'not unattainable,' dialogue efforts should go on: minister

18 -- N. Korea fires one ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military

Yoon orders execution of strengthened extended deterrence measures after N.K. missile launch

S. Korea sets Nov. 24 deadline for Pyongyang's response on planned return of body: ministry
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!