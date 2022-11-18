TaihanElecWire 1,765 DN 30

DongkukStlMill 13,150 DN 350

Hyundai M&F INS 28,950 UP 300

Daesang 20,900 DN 100

SKNetworks 4,140 UP 15

ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 200

GS E&C 23,350 UP 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 701,000 UP 1,000

KPIC 156,000 DN 3,500

GC Corp 134,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiMtr 169,500 DN 500

AmoreG 31,700 UP 600

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,950 0

POSCO Holdings 289,500 UP 5,500

LS 67,900 DN 600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 UP4000

DB INSURANCE 58,500 UP 1,700

SLCORP 27,650 DN 450

Yuhan 58,500 DN 400

SamsungElec 61,800 UP 400

NHIS 9,400 DN 30

DongwonInd 238,000 0

Meritz Insurance 35,950 UP 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,900 DN 1,700

ShinhanGroup 36,300 UP 450

HITEJINRO 26,650 DN 100

CJ LOGISTICS 89,500 DN 1,900

DOOSAN 91,700 UP 2,900

DL 64,700 0

Daewoong 20,850 DN 300

KCC 257,500 DN 4,500

SKBP 77,500 UP 1,300

TaekwangInd 741,000 DN 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,220 DN 80

KAL 25,200 DN 100

LG Corp. 83,300 DN 700

Shinsegae 213,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 DN 1,800

Nongshim 322,000 UP 1,500

Hyosung 74,100 UP 300

(MORE)