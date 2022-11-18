KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 18 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
TaihanElecWire 1,765 DN 30
DongkukStlMill 13,150 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 28,950 UP 300
Daesang 20,900 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,140 UP 15
ORION Holdings 14,700 DN 200
GS E&C 23,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 701,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 156,000 DN 3,500
GC Corp 134,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 169,500 DN 500
AmoreG 31,700 UP 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,950 0
POSCO Holdings 289,500 UP 5,500
LS 67,900 DN 600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES117500 UP4000
DB INSURANCE 58,500 UP 1,700
SLCORP 27,650 DN 450
Yuhan 58,500 DN 400
SamsungElec 61,800 UP 400
NHIS 9,400 DN 30
DongwonInd 238,000 0
Meritz Insurance 35,950 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 66,900 DN 1,700
ShinhanGroup 36,300 UP 450
HITEJINRO 26,650 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 89,500 DN 1,900
DOOSAN 91,700 UP 2,900
DL 64,700 0
Daewoong 20,850 DN 300
KCC 257,500 DN 4,500
SKBP 77,500 UP 1,300
TaekwangInd 741,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,220 DN 80
KAL 25,200 DN 100
LG Corp. 83,300 DN 700
Shinsegae 213,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,400 DN 1,800
Nongshim 322,000 UP 1,500
Hyosung 74,100 UP 300
