KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 11,150 UP 50
LOTTE 31,750 DN 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,000 DN 350
POSCO CHEMICAL 224,000 DN 500
GCH Corp 17,700 DN 350
LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,800 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 4,630 UP 270
HtlShilla 72,400 DN 600
Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 138,500 UP 500
GS Retail 28,550 DN 350
Hanssem 45,750 UP 50
F&F 159,000 UP 3,000
Ottogi 453,500 DN 13,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,200 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 194,000 UP 500
Kogas 34,600 UP 100
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,530 DN 40
SKC 108,500 DN 3,500
OCI 103,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,700 UP 1,000
KorZinc 648,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,330 DN 60
HyundaiMipoDock 91,000 UP 200
MS IND 17,600 0
IS DONGSEO 32,500 DN 300
S-Oil 88,200 UP 1,400
LG Innotek 307,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,000 DN 3,500
HMM 20,400 DN 150
HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 147,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,800 UP 100
KSOE 78,100 UP 500
KIA CORP. 66,000 DN 300
Hanwha 28,100 DN 400
DB HiTek 48,100 UP 100
CJ 77,300 DN 400
LX INT 39,850 UP 600
