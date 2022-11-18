Boryung 11,150 UP 50

LOTTE 31,750 DN 550

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,000 DN 350

POSCO CHEMICAL 224,000 DN 500

GCH Corp 17,700 DN 350

LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,800 DN 50

MERITZ SECU 4,630 UP 270

HtlShilla 72,400 DN 600

Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 100

SamsungElecMech 138,500 UP 500

GS Retail 28,550 DN 350

Hanssem 45,750 UP 50

F&F 159,000 UP 3,000

Ottogi 453,500 DN 13,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,200 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 194,000 UP 500

Kogas 34,600 UP 100

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,530 DN 40

SKC 108,500 DN 3,500

OCI 103,500 DN 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 55,700 UP 1,000

KorZinc 648,000 UP 6,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,330 DN 60

HyundaiMipoDock 91,000 UP 200

MS IND 17,600 0

IS DONGSEO 32,500 DN 300

S-Oil 88,200 UP 1,400

LG Innotek 307,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 167,000 DN 3,500

HMM 20,400 DN 150

HYUNDAI WIA 60,500 0

KumhoPetrochem 147,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 49,800 UP 100

KSOE 78,100 UP 500

KIA CORP. 66,000 DN 300

Hanwha 28,100 DN 400

DB HiTek 48,100 UP 100

CJ 77,300 DN 400

LX INT 39,850 UP 600

(MORE)