KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiEng&Const 41,050 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,850 UP 550
SK hynix 88,400 UP 700
Youngpoong 803,000 DN 24,000
SGBC 48,300 UP 3,400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25200 0
Mobis 216,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 71,400 UP 3,100
S-1 64,300 UP 200
ZINUS 35,350 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 9,140 UP 80
SKTelecom 49,550 DN 300
HyundaiElev 28,850 UP 50
SamsungSecu 34,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,850 UP 1,050
KUMHOTIRE 3,080 DN 80
Hanon Systems 8,770 UP 10
SK 211,000 DN 5,500
ShinpoongPharm 26,100 DN 1,100
Hanchem 210,000 UP 6,000
DWS 49,550 DN 1,150
KEPCO 19,700 UP 150
DONGSUH 21,850 DN 200
LG Display 14,850 UP 450
SamsungEng 25,550 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 121,500 UP 1,500
PanOcean 5,220 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,300 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 24,300 UP 350
KT 36,600 UP 300
Handsome 26,050 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,100 UP 700
LOTTE TOUR 11,250 DN 350
IBK 10,800 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 11,950 DN 150
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 DN 900
COWAY 57,800 DN 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,400 DN 900
