KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 95,000 UP 300
Doosan Enerbility 16,300 DN 50
Doosanfc 36,900 UP 50
Kangwonland 24,050 0
NAVER 185,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 57,700 DN 1,400
NCsoft 451,000 DN 28,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 51,900 DN 600
COSMAX 59,000 UP 300
KIWOOM 88,700 DN 2,500
DSME 20,100 DN 50
HDSINFRA 8,060 UP 480
DWEC 4,835 UP 65
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,000 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 394,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 33,800 DN 200
LG H&H 663,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 704,000 UP 4,000
KEPCO E&C 63,200 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,750 DN 850
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,350 DN 700
LGELECTRONICS 92,000 DN 900
Celltrion 178,000 DN 1,500
TKG Huchems 21,600 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,900 DN 500
KIH 55,600 UP 400
GS 46,300 DN 150
LIG Nex1 92,200 UP 3,000
Fila Holdings 33,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,400 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,240 DN 35
AMOREPACIFIC 118,500 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 13,250 DN 200
SK Innovation 172,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 29,750 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 49,000 UP 450
Hansae 15,750 DN 100
Youngone Corp 49,000 UP 1,100
