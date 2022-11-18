KT&G 95,000 UP 300

Doosan Enerbility 16,300 DN 50

Doosanfc 36,900 UP 50

Kangwonland 24,050 0

NAVER 185,500 DN 2,500

Kakao 57,700 DN 1,400

NCsoft 451,000 DN 28,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 51,900 DN 600

COSMAX 59,000 UP 300

KIWOOM 88,700 DN 2,500

DSME 20,100 DN 50

HDSINFRA 8,060 UP 480

DWEC 4,835 UP 65

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,000 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 394,500 UP 2,500

KEPCO KPS 33,800 DN 200

LG H&H 663,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 704,000 UP 4,000

KEPCO E&C 63,200 DN 2,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,750 DN 850

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,350 DN 700

LGELECTRONICS 92,000 DN 900

Celltrion 178,000 DN 1,500

TKG Huchems 21,600 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 56,900 DN 500

KIH 55,600 UP 400

GS 46,300 DN 150

LIG Nex1 92,200 UP 3,000

Fila Holdings 33,450 UP 150

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 41,400 UP 400

HANWHA LIFE 2,240 DN 35

AMOREPACIFIC 118,500 DN 2,000

FOOSUNG 13,250 DN 200

SK Innovation 172,500 UP 1,500

POONGSAN 29,750 DN 100

KBFinancialGroup 49,000 UP 450

Hansae 15,750 DN 100

Youngone Corp 49,000 UP 1,100

(MORE)