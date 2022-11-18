KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 75,200 DN 1,500
GKL 16,750 DN 50
KOLON IND 46,050 DN 750
HanmiPharm 265,500 DN 5,500
SD Biosensor 35,100 UP 150
Meritz Financial 28,050 UP 300
BNK Financial Group 6,890 UP 10
emart 92,200 DN 2,100
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY336 00 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 38,650 DN 950
PIAM 32,600 DN 550
HANJINKAL 40,550 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 88,300 DN 200
DoubleUGames 48,150 UP 350
HL MANDO 48,550 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 882,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,400 UP 1,900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,250 UP 100
Netmarble 51,900 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 230,000 UP 500
HD HYUNDAI 62,900 UP 900
ORION 110,500 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 34,000 DN 350
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,750 0
BGF Retail 195,000 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 103,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 11,200 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 347,000 DN 5,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 393,000 DN 7,000
HANILCMT 11,950 DN 400
SKBS 91,400 DN 5,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 150
KakaoBank 27,700 DN 550
HYBE 137,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 61,700 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 598,000 UP 1,000
DL E&C 39,400 UP 700
kakaopay 61,600 DN 3,100
K Car 13,400 DN 300
SKSQUARE 38,500 DN 700
